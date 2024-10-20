Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton admits it’s going to be a blow to lose Shaun Leppard for a sustained period of time after the Reds defender was stretchered off with an ankle injury in Saturday’s stalemate with Glenavon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old arrived at Solitude this summer after impressing for Championship outfit Institute and has already registered 10 Premiership appearances this term, including starting in their last three games.

However, after landing awkwardly following a first half collision, the centre-back was treated by medical staff from both teams before being carried off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t know the extent of his injury so we will have to play it by ear,” said Magilton. “We’ve high hopes for Shaun.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

"Shaun’s a really good player and has adapted to the league – it’s a massive difference from the Championship to Premiership. He is settling in and unfortunately this is going to set him back.”

Magilton’s men have now won just one of their last eight Premiership matches, failing to score in four of those, and sit eighth heading into Tuesday’s clash with Coleraine.

While not creating anything of note from open play, the hosts had multiple chances to find an opener through set-piece opportunities with Ryan Markey hitting the post in the dying seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re in that sort of position where confidence has been affected and when you’re flying and confident you do things quicker,” added Magilton. “We’re a little hesitant at times.

"I had a feeling today that set-pieces would be crucial and I outlined that to the players. When you’re not at your best, with the quality we have from dead ball situations I thought we could really capitalise and we’ve missed two or three really good opportunities.

"If they go in then you can settle into the game and then Glenavon have to come out. Going down to 10-men it’s always backs to the wall and we’re just not creating enough opportunities.

"We have to regroup again, go again and the only way this turns is through hard work and real focus, concentration and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I look at the personnel and the players we have that have served us so well, the shape is centred around individual ability and the group – now we may have to look at something different to give us a spark.