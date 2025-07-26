'Unprecedented' SuperCupNI online service offers family and fans access to live coverage of every fixture
Dating back to the 1980s, the popular competition has provided an early platform for a long list of high-profile names within professional football.
Kicking off on Sunday, ex-Northern Ireland international Gareth McAuley will lead 62 teams through the streets of Coleraine across the welcome parade and opening ceremony.
And, in a milestone move, official partner 247.tv will provide access to every one of the 150-plus games scheduled via www.supercupni.tv across play from Monday to Friday.
Over 55,000 fans are expected across the full programme at venues within the Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim council areas.
Victor Leonard, chairperson of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: “This year marks a major milestone for the tournament.
"For the first time, every single game will be broadcast live, providing an unprecedented platform for the 62 teams taking part and allowing supporters, families and friends around the world to follow the action as it happens.
"We are proud to be working with 247.tv, whose investment in delivering full tournament coverage reflects both the scale and the growing status of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI and our shared ambition to give young players a global stage to showcase their abilities.”
Individual matches – including full-game replays – will be available to stream for £7 per fixture and accessible via mobile, tablet and desktop.