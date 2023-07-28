Venue and date confirmed for Women's Premiership League Cup final between Cliftonville and Sion Swifts

Sion Swifts lifted the title last season for the first time in their history – against the same opponents – as Cora Chambers struck twice in extra-time to secure success.

This time around they’ve navigated their way past Ballymena United Women, Mid Ulster Ladies and Crusaders to book a spot in the showpiece decider at the home of Dungannon Swifts while Cliftonville defeated Glentoran and Linfield after receiving a first-round bye.

