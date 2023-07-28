News you can trust since 1737
Venue and date confirmed for Women's Premiership League Cup final between Cliftonville and Sion Swifts

The Northern Ireland Football League have confirmed that the Women's Premiership League Cup final between Cliftonville and Sion Swifts will take place at Stangmore Park on Thursday, August 31 (7:45pm).
By Johnny Morton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

Sion Swifts lifted the title last season for the first time in their history – against the same opponents – as Cora Chambers struck twice in extra-time to secure success.

This time around they’ve navigated their way past Ballymena United Women, Mid Ulster Ladies and Crusaders to book a spot in the showpiece decider at the home of Dungannon Swifts while Cliftonville defeated Glentoran and Linfield after receiving a first-round bye.

The Reds – who sit second in the Women’s Premiership table, one spot ahead of Sion Swifts on goal difference – were in All-Island Cup final action last weekend where they lost out to Galway United while they’ll also take on Crusaders in Monday’s County Antrim Shield showdown.

