Venue and date confirmed for Women's Premiership League Cup final between Cliftonville and Sion Swifts
Sion Swifts lifted the title last season for the first time in their history – against the same opponents – as Cora Chambers struck twice in extra-time to secure success.
This time around they’ve navigated their way past Ballymena United Women, Mid Ulster Ladies and Crusaders to book a spot in the showpiece decider at the home of Dungannon Swifts while Cliftonville defeated Glentoran and Linfield after receiving a first-round bye.
The Reds – who sit second in the Women’s Premiership table, one spot ahead of Sion Swifts on goal difference – were in All-Island Cup final action last weekend where they lost out to Galway United while they’ll also take on Crusaders in Monday’s County Antrim Shield showdown.