Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tuesday’s Euro-Electrix Mid-Ulster Senior Cup final between Loughgall and Dungannon Swifts has been switched at short notice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mid-Ulster Football Association confirmed on Monday how “Loughgall's Lakeview Park pitch has been declared unplayable for Tuesday” and that “the final has now been moved to Stangmore Park, Dungannon”.

Loughgall last won the Mid-Ulster FA’s showpiece knockout prize back in 2020 by beating Glenavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Swifts’ last success came in 2016 at the expense of Armagh City to mark four wins in a row across the competition.

Loughgall celebrate Mid-Ulster Senior Cup success over Glenavon in 2020

Portadown defeated the Swifts at Shamrock Park to win last season’s prize.

This week’s showdown will be a third consecutive appearance in the main event for Dungannon, with Loughgall’s last final a loss to Glenavon over 2021.

Kick-off will be 7.45pm in Dungannon on Tuesday – with Neil Robinson the referee, Ryan Kelsey and John Doherty his assistants and Niall Devlin fourth official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swifts booked a final spot by beating Glenavon across the semi-finals thanks to goals from Dean Curry and Andrew Mitchell.

Loughgall came out on top over Newry City AFC by a 2-1 scoreline off Caolan McAleer’s late winner after a Conor McCloskey equaliser.

In the quarter-finals, Ryan Waide, McAleer and Tiarnan Kelly helped Loughgall see off Annagh United by 3-1.

Dungannon’s passage into the last-four draw arrived with a 4-0 defeat of Dollingstown off goals by Curry, Leon Boyd, Aidan Hegarty and Tomas Galvin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first round handed Dungannon a Stangmore Park home tie with Coagh United as Hegarty’s hat-trick and an own goal secured success.