VIDEO: Adam Salley reacts after scoring first goal for Newry City in win over Glenavon

It was an afternoon to remember for Adam Salley as he scored his first Newry City goal in their 3-1 Sports Direct Premiership win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.
By Johnny Morton
Published 19th Aug 2023, 21:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 21:25 BST

Salley joined the Showgrounds outfit after starring for Ards in the Championship last season and gave his thoughts to the News Letter about Newry’s performance, his maiden strike and more.

