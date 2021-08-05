Video assistant referees to be used in 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Europe

The light-touch use of VAR at Euro 2020 was widely praised, and UEFA will hope those standards are maintained in the qualifiers for Qatar, with the group stages concluding in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike the Euros, where the VARs were based away from the matches at UEFA’s Nyon headquarters in Switzerland, the technology will be implemented on site at the stadium hosting each qualifier.

UEFA had hoped to introduce VAR into its national team qualifying competitions sooner but the logistical difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic forced it to delay.