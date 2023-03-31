VIDEO: Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey reacts to reaching another Irish Cup final with win over Larne
Ballymena United are celebrating reaching a third Irish Cup final in four seasons as goals from Craig Farquhar and Douglas Wilson secured a 2-0 victory for the Sky Blues against Larne at Seaview.
It also extends manager David Jeffrey's stunning record in the competition with this his 12th showpiece decider and he'll be looking to add an eighth crown to his personal trophy cabinet at Windsor Park next month after winning it seven times in a silverware-laden tenure at Linfield.
The News Letter got Jeffrey’s thoughts on reaching another final, his Irish Cup success and if their heart-breaking defeat to Crusaders in last season’s decider has been a source of motivation.