Tributes in memory of Michael Newberry were paid by his two former Irish League clubs, Cliftonville and Linfield, ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

Games across Northern Ireland started with a minute’s silence as Irish League football took pause to remember the defender who died suddenly on Monday aged 27.

Newberry, who represented Northern Ireland under 19s, started his career as a youth prospect with hometown club Newcastle United in England and spent time at Iceland’s Vikingur before signing with Linfield in 2021.

He left Windsor Park having won two Premiership titles and an Irish Cup before a summer switch to Cliftonville.

League games for both Cliftonville and Linfield had been postponed on Monday in the aftermath of the shock news – with both clubs using Saturday’s Irish Cup ties as an opportunity for a public tribute.

Wreaths from both Cliftonville and opponents Banbridge Rangers were placed in the centre circle of the Solitude pitch alongside Newberry’s shirts.

A minute’s applause was held and Cliftonville players had Newberry’s number 5 on the front of the playing tops.

At Linfield’s game with Wellington Rec, a video was played ahead of kick-off in tribute to Newberry and a Linfield shirt placed in the centre circle for the minute’s silence.

Linfield played a video tribute to former player Michael Newberry ahead of Saturday's Irish Cup tie with Wellington Rec. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield also announced plans this week to walk out to ‘Going Home’, the theme from film ‘Local Hero’ and music synonymous with matchdays at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park home since the early 1990s.

"It's been a really difficult week for everyone connected with the football club," said Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton on BBC Sport NI. "We've lost a wonderful human being who had so many unbelievable qualities...none more so than his enthusiasm, passion and vigour to play.

"He loved training, he loved the matches but more than anything he loved being in the dressing room. To lose someone of that magnitude is absolutely horrendous."

Magilton added: "It's very difficult to sum up, but more importantly it is the Newberry family who we are thinking about at this stage.

Cliftonville captain Rory Hale with a tribute to Michael Newberry ahead of Saturday's Irish Cup win over Banbridge Town as Irish League football remembered the defender who died suddenly this week. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

"We want to show them what Michael meant to us and how much he was loved and cherished and how much we are all going to miss him.

"You have to commend Banbridge Rangers because this is a huge day for them in the landscape of their football club, and they did it with such grace and dignity. On behalf of the club we thank them.

"I don't think you ever recover from this in terms of what Michael left. It was a matter of taking care of the game, which we did, but all we really wanted to do is to make the family aware of how much Michael meant to us all."

David Healy, the Linfield manager, also highlighted the Newberry family.

"I'm delighted to go through, but when you put it into context and what our dressing room has had to deal with, and other dressing rooms up and down the country, my heartfelt condolences go to all," he said. "Especially to Michael senior and his family.

“I've many stories, all good ones. He was a brilliant boy."

Healy added: "He played a huge part in our success. More importantly than that, it was the relationships and friendships that he made at this club.

"I said earlier in the week about the numbness that I felt, and we all felt, when the news came through.

"You break that down and realise the family, those closest to him, how they were feeling, and it was incredibly tough.

"The least important thing was playing football and the results. We had to, and speaking to Michael's dad yesterday, he wanted us to go and smash it for his son.

"I don't think we quite smashed the performance but hopefully we made the family proud."