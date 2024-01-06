VIDEO: Coleraine's Lyndon Kane reacts to 'soft' red card in Irish Cup exit against Cliftonville
Lyndon Kane was sent off for Coleraine on Friday night in the Clearer Water Irish Cup loss to Cliftonville.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ronan Hale fired home an extra-time hat-trick for the Reds in Cliftonville’s 3-0 win.
Two major talking points across normal time proved a red card for each team – with Sam Ashford dismissed on 80 minutes for the visitors and Kane sent off late on.
Kane, in our video interview with the News Letter’s Johnny McNabb, offers his reaction to the decision.