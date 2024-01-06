All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

VIDEO: Coleraine's Lyndon Kane reacts to 'soft' red card in Irish Cup exit against Cliftonville

Lyndon Kane was sent off for Coleraine on Friday night in the Clearer Water Irish Cup loss to Cliftonville.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 6th Jan 2024, 19:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ronan Hale fired home an extra-time hat-trick for the Reds in Cliftonville’s 3-0 win.

Two major talking points across normal time proved a red card for each team – with Sam Ashford dismissed on 80 minutes for the visitors and Kane sent off late on.

Kane, in our video interview with the News Letter’s Johnny McNabb, offers his reaction to the decision.

Related topics:ColeraineCliftonville