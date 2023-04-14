The Inver Reds knew all they needed was a single point to secure the prize - but they would bag all three through strikes from the deadly strike partnership of Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis.

Larne flew out of the traps in north Belfast and settled any nerves by edging ahead with just 12 minutes on the clock.

A quick throw-in allowed Micheal Glynn to cross into the box and the lively Ryan made a front-post run and finished with aplomb into the bottom corner.

Lee Bonis was scorer of the second goal in Larne's title-winning 2-0 victory over Crusaders at Seaview

Crusaders – who had only lost once at home in the league campaign heading into the contest – responded as a delightful cross by Billy Joe Burns with the outside of his boot just missed a vital touch by Dean Ebbe.

Just before the half-hour mark, Scotsman Ryan would go close again as he seized upon a loose ball before arrowing over with a strike from 25 yards.

In a game that looked like spilling over with a succession of yellow cards, referee Christopher Morrison would produce a red to Burns, who threw the ball at the head of Shaun Want after Philip Lowry was adjudged to have fouled Fuad Sule in the build-up.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter would bring on Jordan Owens and Ross Clarke at the interval and they would threaten twice in as many minutes through Jordan Forsythe, who had a free-kick saved before the 32-year-old headed over from a corner-kick.

Just after the hour mark, Crusaders would go close again as Clarke’s corner-kick met the head of an onrushing Daniel Larmour but he couldn’t keep his attempt below the bar.

A minute later, Larne would launch a devastating counter-attack to ensure the Gibson Cup would reside in east Antrim as Bonis played a neat one-two with Leroy Millar before the striker fired past Johnny Tuffey to spark jubilations in the away stand.

In what would be a procession for the new champions in the last half-an-hour, they would go close to making it 3-0 as Ryan saw an effort deflect wide, Sule blazed over from 30 yards out and Shea Gordon would also find the back of the stand with a strike from distance.

The success marks the first time since 2002 that the Gibson Cup has left Belfast, with Larne set to be presented with the title next Friday at home to Linfield.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch told BBC Sport NI at full-time: "I've said it all season but this is a special group of players and they have a little bit of everything. They are hungry, want more and I think that's the key to all of this."

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Lowry, Lecky (Owens, 46), Ebbe, Forsythe (Stewart, 68), Larmour, Thompson (Clarke, 46), Heatley (Caddell, 45), McKeown.

Subs (not used): Murphy, Weir, Winchester.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want (Watson, 59), Sule (Randall, 85), Bonis, Donnelly, Bolger, Thomson (Gordon, 69), Millar, Glynn (Kelly, 69), Cosgrove, Ryan (O’Neill, 85).

Subs (not used): Pardington, Maguire.