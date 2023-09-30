News you can trust since 1737
VIDEO: Special visit to Irish League club by BBC team for 'Football Focus' cameras at Loughgall

Loughgall’s dream story of life in the Irish League top flight has been celebrated by the long-running BBC ‘Football Focus’ show.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 30th Sep 2023, 19:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 19:16 BST
The BBC team made the trip to Lakeview Park earlier in the season when Loughgall met Linfield to capture the Villagers’ progress from second-tier football to become, as described on the BBC website, “the smallest settlement in Europe to have a top-flight football club”.

The video package was presented by Helen Evans – the Northern Ireland-born wife of Manchester United’s Jonny Evans – and aired on Saturday morning’s programme.

With the population of Loughgall village recorded at just 282, the superb start under Dean Smith’s management this season has attracted plenty of additional focus.

A spirited 1-1 away to in-form Cliftonville this weekend marked the latest boost for a Loughgall side currently sitting inside the top six thanks to 15 points from 10 games.

Loughgall used the club’s official social media platforms to post a link to the BBC website’s feature on the club.

