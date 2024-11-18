Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City officials have highlighted the “vision and energy” on show from Tiernan Lynch during weekend negotiations over his Larne departure.

Lynch and his brother, Seamus, will leave Inver Park having helped the club to historic success including back-to-back Irish League titles and record European progress.

“Derry City FC are delighted to confirm that Tiernan Lynch has agreed a deal to become the club’s new manager on a three-year contract,” confirmed a club statement on the League of Ireland club’s official website. "The 44-year old has steered Larne to back-to-back NIFL Premiership titles with the Inver Park side also currently competing in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

"The Brandywell club has acted quickly following the departure of Ruaidhri Higgins on Friday with City’s CEO Sean Barrett confirming the new man’s arrival this afternoon.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch celebrating after European success over FC Ballkani. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“We met with Tiernan at the weekend and we were impressed by his vision and energy to take Derry City Football Club forward.

“He has overseen a massive development programme at Larne over the past few seasons and we are delighted that he was very keen to come to the Brandywell.