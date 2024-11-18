'Vision and energy' key in Tiernan Lynch weekend talks with Derry City
Lynch and his brother, Seamus, will leave Inver Park having helped the club to historic success including back-to-back Irish League titles and record European progress.
“Derry City FC are delighted to confirm that Tiernan Lynch has agreed a deal to become the club’s new manager on a three-year contract,” confirmed a club statement on the League of Ireland club’s official website. "The 44-year old has steered Larne to back-to-back NIFL Premiership titles with the Inver Park side also currently competing in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.
"The Brandywell club has acted quickly following the departure of Ruaidhri Higgins on Friday with City’s CEO Sean Barrett confirming the new man’s arrival this afternoon.
“We met with Tiernan at the weekend and we were impressed by his vision and energy to take Derry City Football Club forward.
“He has overseen a massive development programme at Larne over the past few seasons and we are delighted that he was very keen to come to the Brandywell.
“There is a lot of work to do over the coming weeks in preparation for next season and we are very much looking forward to starting work with Tiernan later this week.”
