Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The former Northern Ireland international was denied a first trophy triumph as Oval chief on Tuesday when Cian Bolger and Tomas Cosgrove struck to secure Larne’s fourth consecutive Co Antrim Shield success at Seaview.

Feeney’s men return to the same venue this afternoon to tackle Crusaders, who sit one position below the Glens in fifth after losing four of their last five Premiership matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Lindsay, who arrived on loan from Derby County, remains the sole January signing made by the east Belfast club, but owner Ali Pour teased some further transfer activity during a recent visit to Belfast and Feeney hopes to get some business done with the clock ticking down.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"I do expect it to be busy,” he said. “It's a tough window as you have to get players out before you can get more in, which is difficult.

"As a club and a staff we're always trying because I think it's needed, and it's no disrespect to anyone as there will always be players you want to work with and others who get stale.

"The proof's in the pudding here. We haven't done enough to merit some contracts if I’m being honest – that's the ruthless side of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some players sit at clubs waiting for the end of a season, but a manager will always look at how many games you've played.

"There's not a massive pool of players over here but yes I think the phone will be going.

"We have a lot of players back, we're looking strong again and I can take the second-half performance against Larne, but players have to fight for their positions.”

With 14 league games left to play, an Irish Cup still up for grabs and European football to fight for, Feeney is looking to see a positive reaction from his squad after their midweek setback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a test for them now if I'm being honest,” he added. “If it was me I couldn't wait to get back out there again.

"I'm sure Stephen (Baxter) and Crusaders will be wanting a physical game and putting balls into our box.

"We'll take our medicine and regroup. I'm not unbelievably hard on them because they've been on a decent run.

"We've had a couple of defeats, but it's the defeats which came off performances which weren't good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a great performance against the Blues at The Oval and then we didn't turn up on Boxing Day.

"We could have started the game a bit better against Larne, but we were a totally different team in the second half.

"They've got it in them, but at this football club it has to be every week not one in three or four.

"Top players do it every week even when they're not at their best. That's what I want to instil here.

"They have to take it on the chin as they will be in for a big game on Saturday.