​The 39-year-old retired from playing on Thursday after making 742 appearances for top-flight clubs in England and Scotland while also hanging up his boots as the most-capped British player of all-time having represented Northern Ireland on 140 occasions, including 82 as captain.

Davis has already had a taste for management after being appointed into the interim role at Rangers, where he won 10 major honours as a player across two stints, following Michael Beale’s departure earlier this season.

Having failed to recover from an ACL injury suffered in December 2022, Davis could have a significant impact in the next chapter of his career and Feeney says people like the ex-Southampton midfielder are needed in the game.

Northern Ireland legend Steven Davis retired from professional football on Thursday. PIC: William Cherry / Presseye

"Absolutely (he can succeed),” he said. “He's very respectable and with what he's done in the game why would he not?

"People talk about experience this and experience that, but where do you start? You have to give people a chance and he's one that I'm sure whether it's with Rangers or someone else that will do well.

"When I write my book there will be some stories coming out about him! He typifies Northern Ireland and being the most capped player in the UK says it all.

"He's a very humble boy, a fantastic player with a great family and it was a celebration for me when I heard it.

"He has given everything for his clubs and country and I wish him all the best in the future.

"He's someone who will definitely be staying in the game because a character and people like him are needed.

"I sent him a text and told him when he's over to come and have a cup of tea at The Oval.

"He's a great person and it did bring a tear to my eye to be honest."

Davis’ retirement has brought memories flooding back for Feeney, including the famous September night in 2005 when the former Aston Villa man supplied the assist for David Healy’s goal as Northern Ireland defeated an England since which included the likes of David Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

"I'll never forget the night he put the ball over the top for David, but also the trips away in Slovenia and Latvia are the ones I liked - it brought back a lot of memories,” he added. “It was a good group we had then.

"We were at 22 or 27 in the world at that time and it was a campaign where (results against) Latvia and Iceland killed us.

"We had a good group and he was a massive part of that. We had a great team spirit and I wish him all the best."

Feeney also believes Davis belongs in the same conversation as Northern Ireland greats like George Best and Pat Jennings after making such an impact.

"There's no doubt about it,” he said. "140 caps is phenomenal but also the career he's had.

"It's the type of person he is for the people that know him.