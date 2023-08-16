Warren Feeney backing former Northern Ireland teammate Gareth McAuley to succeed in new role

Former West Brom defender McAuley, who played 80 times for Northern Ireland and scored one of their most memorable goals by netting in a famous UEFA Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine, is part of the new-look youth national set-up with Tommy Wright also succeeding John Schofield as U21s chief.

McAuley previously served as assistant coach to U17 and U19 head coach Gerard Lyttle, helping both teams reach the elite qualifying rounds of their respective Euro 2023 competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Northern Ireland hosting the 2024 U19 European Championships next summer, McAuley is targeting a big home showing and Feeney has full confidence that the 43-year-old will have a huge impact.

Gareth McAuley, the new Northern Ireland U19 Manager, pictured at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

"I've been away with G and worked with him,” he said. “He's a great asset for Northern Ireland, him and Tommy.

"It's great to see ex-players put through the system and I've said for a long time that this is what's needed.

"It's great that Michael (O'Neill) is back and sees the work ethic in the two of them and knows them very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know G, probably a bit like myself from my Northern Ireland days, we used to have a laugh but he has great knowledge and professionalism.

Northern Ireland's Warren Feeney and Gareth McAuley pictured in Gran Canaria ahead of a Euro 2008 qualifier against Spain. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

"I was lucky enough to go away to work with him at one of the camps and I know he will bring a bright future to Northern Ireland."

Feeney also has an important job in trying to bring the glory days back to Glentoran and led his side to an important 1-0 Sports Direct Premiership victory over Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

Daire O’Connor’s first league goal for the club since arriving from Ayr United earlier this summer was all that separated the two sides with the winger being assisted by Niall McGinn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bouncing back from last week’s defeat to reigning champions Larne – where a controversial offside call denied Glentoran defender Aidan Wilson an opener – Feeney was full of praise for the officials on Tuesday evening.

"It was (important to bounce back) but I wasn't too disappointed because I didn't think we deserved to lose the game (against Larne),” he added. "You have to look at that game and it was refreshing that Mike (Riley, the Irish FA's new Head of Refereeing) came out and said what he did to me on the phone.

"I thought the officials were outstanding tonight - I mean that. We were able to talk to them and have a laugh and joke together.

"They were outstanding and need that pat on the back."

McGinn was unlucky not to get his name on the scoresheet, hitting the post from a free-kick minutes before Bobby Burns found almost the exact same piece of woodwork as Glentoran weathered a late Loughgall storm to leave County Armagh with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm pleased to come away with the result,” said Feeney. “It's a difficult place to come but I knew that before I came down here - it was all about the result.

"I thought we started very well, moved the ball well and scored a good goal.