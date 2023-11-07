Warren Feeney believes teenage defender Johnny Russell has the potential to become a future Glentoran captain after signing a first professional contract with the club.

Left-back Russell, who has made five Premiership appearances for the Glens this season alongside starting in cup wins against Crusaders and Dollingstown, penned a full-time deal on Monday which will keep him at The Oval until 2026.

After spending the second-half of last season on loan at Championship outfit Dundela, the 19-year-old has also been a consistent performer for Glentoran’s Reserves and Feeney is confident he will have a bright future.

"I’m delighted that Johnny Russell has signed a full-time contract with the club,” he told the club’s website. “He’s a very good player who has done very well any time he’s played for the first team this season and I believe he has everything needed to go on to be a future Glentoran captain.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

"There are a few other young players in the Seconds who I want to get sorted too because there is plenty of potential here.”

Glentoran are in BetMcLean League Cup last-16 action on Tuesday evening when they host rivals and defending champions Linfield with the aim of bouncing back from Saturday’s 3-2 Premiership defeat to Carrick Rangers.

They twice had the lead through Marcus Kane’s opener and Jay Donnelly’s second-half strike, but Danny Purkis and Curtis Allen returned to haunt their former club.

"The Carrick game was very frustrating,” reflected Feeney. “I thought we controlled the game pretty well but three terrible lapses of concentration cost us our lead twice then cost us all three points.

"We had a game plan and got a deserved lead.

"I’ve told the boys that we need to be much better at finishing teams off when we have a lead.

"We haven’t been playing badly but we’ve thrown away too many leads and given games away when there’s no excuse for that.

"We missed a very good chance to go two up but like at Seaview last week we weren’t clinical enough and that hurt us.

"As I’ve said before, this is a work in process and the most important thing we’re trying to do is change the mentality around this club.

"Saturday was an example of why it’s such a big priority.”

Feeney believes their derby clash with the Blues offers a "perfect opportunity” to respond.

“We have a perfect opportunity to put things back on track after Saturday,” he said. “It’s a cup game under lights against Linfield and I know the supporters will be up for that.

"We sat with the players on Sunday morning to discuss the best way for us to bounce back.

