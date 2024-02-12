Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After Odhran Casey scored in injury time on Tuesday to snatch a point for title-chasing Cliftonville, who trailed by two goals at half-time, it was a case of déjà vu at the weekend as Andy Mitchell and Curtis Allen struck to help Stuart King’s men turn the match around following Bobby Burns and David Fisher goals for the hosts.

The result leaves Glentoran sitting in fourth – 18 points behind Jim Magilton’s third-placed Reds and 21 adrift of current Premiership leaders Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're very disappointed,” Feeney told the club’s media channel. “We put ourselves in a good position like we did the other night, but for some reason in the second-half we didn't do the basics of what we should have done.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"Big chances, big decisions come - if Junior scores that we go 3-0 up and it's game over, but they score the next goal and it puts us on the back foot.

"This is why we need to change the mindset at this football club...it's too long that we haven't done anything and today is a prime example. I said to the boys that you can't get yourself in positions and throw away games like that, and that's no disrespect to Carrick."

Glentoran’s wait for Gibson Cup glory will extend into a 16th year – their last competition success was in 2009 – and ex-Northern Ireland international Feeney believes it’s going to “take a little bit of time” to achieve his ultimate goal of changing the mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People say we're going to turn up and win leagues....we haven't won the league in 15 years,” he added. “Yes, it's Glentoran, but there are other competitive teams.

"We have to build and build slowly. I've said we're going to try and finish as high as we can and that's what we'll do until the end of the season. We're still in the Irish Cup.

"It's not a defeat, but it's disappointing with being in the position we were in to throw the game away. It's going to take a little bit of time...there's no magic wand that you'll wave to do this and that.