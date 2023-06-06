Feeney, a former Northern Ireland international, was announced as boss on Monday night – with Glentoran officials moving quickly to fill the vacancy left by Rodney McAree’s weekend resignation.

Many Glentoran fans were sceptical about the arrival of the 42-year-old, who started his managerial career with bitter rivals Linfield in 2014 and went on to have spells with Newport County, Irish League-based Ards, Bulgarian outfit OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad and Welling United.

Michael Wilson, the chairman of Cookstown’s Glens Supporters’ Club, has said members feel Feeney brings ‘some baggage’ with him to The Oval but they’ll continue to back the club as they prepare to start their season with a Europa Conference League qualifier next month.

Warren Feeney

"We were disappointed to see Rodney go as he did a great job in getting us into Europe and as a Tyrone man it was nice to see someone we knew well at the helm,” he said. “As with most Glenmen, our Cookstown members are divided in our opinion.

"Warren brings some baggage and definitely needs to get early success but the consensus is the decision is made so we will continue to support our club and hope for the success we all crave.

"We would however want more clarity from the board with regards Mr (Ali) Pour’s long-term intentions and plans for the stadium.

"Mick (McDermott) had promised a 4G pitch this summer which has been scrapped and it would be nice as fans to have a clear vision and business plan in place no matter who is at the helm.”

Comments below a post on Glentoran’s official Twitter account confirming the appointment reflected the negativity within the fanbase as follows:

@GazNi82: The new season and a European away trip buzz has just gone like that…

@CraigConlane: Don't know a single fan of the club who supports this

@grandaerk1: Really, I'll give it time to work but have to say I'm sceptical

@S7C: Total disregard for the fans, we pay our hard earned money to support the team all over the country and this is how you repay us. Total shambles.

Other views offered a cautious stance but with the focus on the future:

‘Mark’ on Facebook posted: “Can't say I'm not disheartened, angry and disappointed, but it's a done deal and we know from previous experience, our opinions count for nothing.

"Maybe now, we will start to see movement and updates where players are concerned.

"We have a squad of players that need us to get behind them starting next month and if that means giving Feeney a chance and getting behind him too then so be it.

"We need to move forward as one.”

On the same social media platform, ‘Brian’ added: “Most definitely wouldn’t have been my choice but he’s here.

"If he fails I’m sure he’ll rightly be shown the door, but if he makes progress I couldn’t give two fiddlers about his past if he gets us up where we belong.”

Feeney does have family connections to Glentoran with his father Warren Sr – also a Northern Ireland international – playing over 200 times for the club in the 1970s while his son is currently in their Academy system.

"People probably look at my history but believe me, I’m through and through for this football club,” Feeney said in an interview with BBC Sport Northern Ireland. “I’m here to do a job.

"I’m an east Belfast boy myself, I have family connections here no matter what anyone says and I know this club needs to hit the ground running.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity, a great place, a mile from where I’m living and I want to bring the enjoyment back to fans.”

In the same interview, Feeney responded to talk of criticism as follows: "It's like water off a duck's back.

“I want the fans buzzing. There's going to be criticism and I understand that.

"But I want to get these fans behind me and behind the players, and that's the first and foremost, the players.

"Football now can be a lonely place. The hype and the talk on social media, people get excited but it doesn't worry me.

