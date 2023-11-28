Warren Feeney calls for Glentoran fans 'right from the start' in semi-final
The Glens visit Carrick Rangers at Loughview Leisure Arena aiming to secure a spot in the Toal’s Co Antrim Shield showpiece – with Feeney flagging up the high stakes of “a massive game” fresh from a league loss to Larne and before facing ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield this Friday.
"I’m looking forward to the Carrick game,” said Feeney on the official Glentoran website. “I’ve said before that the big thing about Glentoran is that the club needs to get back to lifting trophies and doing it regularly.
"This semi-final gives us a path into a final where we can start achieving that...so this is a massive game.”
He continued: “We need the fans to be behind the players right from the start and give them the boost players get from a big supportive crowd in a tight stadium.
"If we approach it the right way on and off the pitch we should do it.
"Obviously we know all about the quality Carrick have in their squad after our two losses to them so we’ll go out with energy and a very positive approach.
"Injuries are obviously the big issue for us with so many regular starters still missing.
"I’ve never experienced an injury list like it but we need to get on with it and for the players who’ve come in to take their chance.
“Needless to say I was very disappointed with the outcome on Friday at Larne.
"We put in a very strong performance and matched them so a draw would have been a fair result on the play but a couple of very basic defensive mistakes cost us a goal in each half.”
Carrick boss Stuart King has promised “we have to go and get at them”.
“We’re at home but they’re a top-quality side with top-quality players,” said King over the weekend. “We will worry about ourselves and we have to go and get at them.
“We are at home and it’s a massive opportunity to get to a final.
“I want to drive this club forward and I want to win things, so we have an opportunity to get to a big final.
“I hope all the fans come out and support us because they’re making me proud.”
Tonight’s fixture list also features a visit by Glenavon to Limavady United in the rearranged BetMcLean Cup second-round tie.