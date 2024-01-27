Glentoran's David Fisher celebrates his goal during today's game at Seaview, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Returning to the same venue as their midweek Co Antrim Shield final heartbreak, Fisher struck in the 10th minute as the Glens made a rapid start, firing in a fine volley from Aidan Wilson’s long throw.

Having registered eight goals in 18 league matches to date, the summer Deadline Day recruit has generated interest from multiple parties after signing a one-year contract at the east Belfast outfit.

Fisher has became an integral member of Feeney’s squad, starting in the last 10 Premiership matches, and the former Northern Ireland international wants to keep him at the club.

"I know what Fish is about and you look at what Maidstone did today (beating Ipswich Town in the FA Cup) – that was the league I was in and there are lots of very good players over there,” he said. “He’s a good player is David and he only turned 22.

"His goal-to-game ratio since he came in is something like one in two matches which is phenomenal for any striker. I’m probably his biggest critic being a striker myself where I want more, but he’s enjoying his football.

"I’m not going to lie there is interest in him. He’s loving it here and I said to him that you’re at a massive club here and have fans that support you and singing his name.

"Until that window is shut we will be trying to tie him down because he will score goals. We have good players here – I want good players and want to bring more in. He’s certainly enjoying his football.”

Stephen Baxter’s side were denied an equaliser after Ben Kennedy’s second-half header was ruled out due to referee Tim Marshall pulling play back for a foul on Stewart Nixon, but it was the January signing that got his team back on level terms by slamming home for his maiden Crues goal since arriving from Carrick Rangers.

That looked to have secured a point for the hosts, but Bobby Burns had other ideas, latching on to Jay Donnelly’s cushioned header before lofting the ball over an oncoming Jonny Tuffey in the 90th minute.

The Glens have now lost only one of their last seven Premiership matches and Feeney was full of praise for his side’s reaction to midweek adversity.

"I’ve been in the situation myself going from a Tuesday night cup game into a Saturday, but that’s why I picked the same team,” he added. “I thought we were outstanding and showed character.

"You always know you’re going to come under pressure against Crusaders but I thought from the start to the finish we were outstanding and deserved the three points.

"It’s character but it’s also mentality. You look at Linfield and Larne – people say we were unlucky the other night but I don’t take it like that. We lost the final and we need to keep producing performances like this.