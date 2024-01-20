Warren Feeney admits it was great to have Glentoran owner Ali Pour in Belfast last weekend to dismiss speculation surrounding the club’s finances and the “toxic atmosphere” created by people on the outside.

Pour was present as Feeney’s side defeated Coleraine 6-0 at The Oval on Saturday and took time to send a message to the club’s supporters, allaying any potential fears about their current financial position after rumours circulated on social media.

"How much longer can this nonsense go on for? Because it's absolute nonsense,” said Pour. “I'm told by people that Glentoran is in the strongest financial position it's ever been so this is why I get confused by these rumours.

"We're very sound financially and it's utter nonsense what you may have heard on social media.”

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Feeney believes there’s an “obsession” with Glentoran but says none of the speculation in recent weeks has impacted him or his squad.

"He's a great owner and it was great to have him around the place and to pour cold water on all this nonsense and toxic atmosphere on the outside,” he said. “People have an obsession but we believe in the changing room and we didn't get drawn into it.

"It was pleasing for everyone that he was here.

"I don't do social media and I know people talk about this and that, but I couldn't care. I wasn't brought up in that era and I just focus on what's on the football pitch."

Feeney has added to his squad in January by signing former Glentoran academy product Charlie Lindsay, who also spent time at Rangers, on a loan deal until the end of this season from Derby County.

The ex-Northern Ireland international is keen to sign at least “one or two” more players before the window shuts as the Glens look to finish the campaign on a high.

"Charlie is a good one,” he added. “Derby have been excellent with us. He's an intelligent footballer and he adds that bit of depth to the squad.