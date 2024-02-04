All Sections
Warren Feeney: I wasn't going to be rushed into things or spend ridiculous money in January transfer window

Warren Feeney believes there’s now real competition for places within Glentoran’s squad and insists confidence in his current group of players was one of the main reasons he didn’t “spend ridiculous money” in the January transfer window.
By Johnny Morton
Published 4th Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT
​Charlie Lindsay (on loan from Derby County) was the only arrival at The Oval last month in a window which the east Belfast outfit were linked with multiple players.

Feeney’s side eased into the Irish Cup last-eight on Friday evening after beating Premier Intermediate League opponents Ballymacash Rangers 6-1 and the ex-Northern Ireland international admits he’s delighted with the options at his disposal.

"These games can go two ways - you can make it really hard for yourself or you can go and get the result...I thought we were outstanding from start to finish,” he told the club’s media channel. "I thought we played the right way, we applied ourselves well and I'm really pleased we're into the next round.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker PressGlentoran manager Warren Feeney. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"I said it in the transfer window that I wasn't going to be rushed into things and go and spend ridiculous money.

"I've got good players here, I've got players coming back, I've got players getting back into their stride and players getting minutes.

"There's been disappointment with some players being in or out of the team but I thought they were outstanding.

"There's competition for places at this football club, which is what you're going to need.

"We've got to be competing for trophies...we're two games away now from a major final.”

