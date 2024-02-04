Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Charlie Lindsay (on loan from Derby County) was the only arrival at The Oval last month in a window which the east Belfast outfit were linked with multiple players.

Feeney’s side eased into the Irish Cup last-eight on Friday evening after beating Premier Intermediate League opponents Ballymacash Rangers 6-1 and the ex-Northern Ireland international admits he’s delighted with the options at his disposal.

"These games can go two ways - you can make it really hard for yourself or you can go and get the result...I thought we were outstanding from start to finish,” he told the club’s media channel. "I thought we played the right way, we applied ourselves well and I'm really pleased we're into the next round.

"I said it in the transfer window that I wasn't going to be rushed into things and go and spend ridiculous money.

"I've got good players here, I've got players coming back, I've got players getting back into their stride and players getting minutes.

"There's been disappointment with some players being in or out of the team but I thought they were outstanding.

"There's competition for places at this football club, which is what you're going to need.