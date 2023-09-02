News you can trust since 1737
Warren ​Feeney in praise for ‘mentality’ at Glentoran

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney feels players are still ‘finding our feet’ but has praised the attitude on show across his first few months in the Oval hot-seat.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

The Glens and Cliftonville sit on 10 points apiece and just three off joint leaders Crusaders and Linfield heading into a weekend Belfast derby date.

The league meeting marks two managers in a tactical tussle following summer appointments for each – with Glentoran’s Feeney full of admiration for Jim Magilton, his opposite number at Cliftonville.

“We’re still finding our feet a bit as a squad and the injuries we’ve had don’t help with gelling the team or finding the rhythm we want,” said Feeney on the official club website. “But I couldn’t be happier with the attitude and mentality the boys are all showing.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)
“For the game with the Reds it promises to be another very good one.

"Jim’s got them going well and I’m very pleased for him as he came in for a bit of stick after his appointment.

"They’re another good side and tough to play against, but we’ll be ready for it."

And a more recent arrival at Cliftonville, striker Sam Ashford, feels both ‘optimistic and enthusiastic’ about life in the Irish League following debut minutes last weekend.

“The atmosphere at Solitude is class and our fans were great, I’m really looking forward to playing there,” he said on the official Cliftonville website. “That was one of the things that excited and interested me about coming over to sign for Cliftonville; the chance to play in a different league, against new teams and grounds I’ve never experienced before.

“I’ve come in optimistic and enthusiastic about what I can do at the club...from the first conversations I had with Jim Magilton and Gerard Lyttle, they were very infectious about their plans and how they want the team to play.

“I was over for the Linfield game and watching from the stand, the style of football really excited me because they were always looking to get the ball into the striker’s feet and I couldn’t wait to be on the pitch with them.

“I’m really looking forward to everything that the rest of the season has in store, starting with the game against Glentoran.”

