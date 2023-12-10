​Warren Feeney felt it was important that his Glentoran side backed up their rout of derby rivals Linfield with another positive result as they drew 2-2 with Cliftonville.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​In what was undoubtedly their best performance of the season, Feeney’s men hammered the league-leading Blues 4-0 last Friday and goals from Daire O’Connor and David Fisher either side of half-time ensured they left Solitude with a point, meaning they’ve now lost only one of their last five Premiership matches.

"I think it was important,” he said. “A lot of people were talking about us beating Linfield, but for me it’s three points and I said that after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We treat every team with respect and I know a lot of people say you have to go and do it.

Glentoran celebrate after David Fisher had put them ahead at Solitude. PIC: Arthur Allison/PacemakerPress

"I said to the players that the difference between top players and good players is that the top ones go and do it week in, week out.

"I’ll take that performance today.

"We know Cliftonville are a good side and they’re going to create chances, so we had to stay in the game and we did.

"The important thing was to come and show today that last week wasn’t a one-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t really have a settled team because you’re changing it with Cammy (Palmer) being suspended and Niall McGinn is injured.

"It will take a little bit of time but it’s putting my stamp on it of what I want, getting them up to fitness levels and the way you want them to play and they are starting to believe.”

Glentoran endured a horror start when Ronan Hale put the hosts 1-0 up inside three minutes, but Feeney believes his side’s reaction to recover from early adversity showed their “character and commitment”.

"It was a rotten start,” he added. "It was a straight ball and they held their hands up that they should have dealt with it better.

"We didn’t fold and it shows the character and commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve probably dropped points against teams we should be beating.

"I’ve said that when you play for this football club they are the performances you have to put in because the fans will back you 100%.

"We got back into the game, started very well in the second-half and knew Cliftonville were going to come at us.