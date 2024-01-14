​Manager Warren Feeney believes Glentoran fans are now seeing the best of hat-trick hero David Fisher after his contribution in a 6-0 demolition of Coleraine.

​The 22-year-old not only bagged his first treble for the club at The Oval on Saturday, but turned in his best performance in the famous red, green and black shirt since moving to east Belfast in September.

It took Fisher all of 35 seconds to punish a Coleraine defence that had a nightmare afternoon. And, he struck again either side of the interval, ramming home a low drive before converting from the spot.

His strike partner Junior Uzokwe also hit a delightful double before midfielder Bobby Burns put the icing on the cake with a sixth – he also benefitted from some generous defending.

Glentoran's David Fisher with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Coleraine. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

It was Coleraine’s sixth successive league defeat – they have now conceded an alarming 25 goals in eight games – which resulted in them dropping out of the top-six in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Feeney reckons there is more to come from front man Fisher.

“David has just turned 22, he’s still learning, people must remember that,” said the former Northern Ireland international striker. “He didn’t have a pre-season with us, so it has taken him a while to catch up with the rest in terms of his fitness.

"He is, and will be, a big player for us...I was really pleased for him getting a hat-trick.

“People may look at David’s first goal as a mistake (by Coleraine defender Jake Wallace), but I look at it as good play.

“Being a former striker myself, you’ve got to chase things down and he did that and got his rewards.

“His second goal was a great finish and a really clever bit of play to make the chance. Overall, I thought our front two were outstanding.

“They really put Coleraine on the back foot...David and Junior have formed a great partnership, long may it continue.”

Although the boat on the Glens’ title chances has already sailed, Feeney is optimistic about the remainder of the season – they produced their best display so far in front of club owner Ali Pour, who was in Belfast to celebrate his birthday.

“I’ve said it before, but this club needs silverware...two trophies in eight years is nowhere near good enough,” added Feeney. “We have a Shield final coming up next week and that provides us with a platform to change the trend, although our immediate focus will turn immediately to next week’s league game at Glenavon.

“Then, we also have the Irish Cup looming next month. This club has a great cup reputation and that’s something it is high up on our priority list. We still have an enormous amount to play for.”

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney admitted it started badly and gradually got worse as the game progressed.

“It wasn’t acceptable, and it wasn’t good enough, but I know things will change,” he said. “It’s been a tough season and for a big part of it we’ve missed four, five or six players at a time.

“I think the first four or possibly five goals were all handed to Glentoran.