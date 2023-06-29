The 27-year-old has been a subject of interest from Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren in recent weeks and following their friendly against the Glens for Marcus Kane’s Testimonial on Wednesday evening, Buddies boss Stephen Robinson confirmed they’ve had a bid rejected for the Northern Ireland international.

McMenamin has been one of the standout Irish League stars in recent years, scoring 39 goals in 72 league games during his time at The Oval, and manager Feeney says Glentoran have made their stance clear to the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It [any future bid] will keep being rejected until it is what the club want," he told BBC Sport NI. "No disrespect, Conor is our player.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney

"I spoke to him last week and if it doesn't happen, the board have made a stance on it, they know what they want.

"I said to Conor that if it's not [what the club want] then 'you come back like a professional and get your head down'. Conor has got a big future in Northern Ireland, and he knows that.

"He can't come back and, you know, listening to what some people say, put in a transfer request. He's a professional, I know what Conor is like. I had a good chat with him, I gave him 10 days off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it happens and the club is happy with it then it is down to them but if not I expect him to come back and work hard for Glentoran.

"He's a top, top player and you can see why clubs want him. I have given him the time off. He needs a break and he'll be back next week.

"If there is nothing by then I fully expect him to be ready and raring to go."

Robinson says St Mirren will continue their search for much-needed attacking reinforcements with the Paisley outfit set to lose a number of players this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had an offer for Conor turned down, that is as far as it has gone at this moment in time," he said. "We are actively looking for other players as well.

"That happens in football, you make offers and they get turned down.