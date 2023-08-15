Rhys Marshall sat out of Friday’s defeat to Larne with Aaron Wightman deputising at right-back while Aidan Wilson was replaced in the first-half, forcing James Singleton to become a makeshift centre-back while 18-year-old Jonny Russell made his top-flight debut.

Paddy McClean wasn’t in the matchday squad either, leaving Feeney potentially light on options at Lakeview Park against a Villagers side that defeated Newry City on the opening day and caused Coleraine problems in their first Premiership home game since 2007.

"It'll be a tough game for us but you have to look at the injuries we've got,” said Feeney. “You could probably have a whole back four with Aidan coming off.

Glentortan manager Warren Feeney takes his side to Loughgall this evening. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"I had to fire Aaron in at right-back and I have to pick the kid up again because he's hurt in there. I'm always one to tell the truth and won't shy away - that's the way I am. We'll address it and forget about it.

"Rhys Marshall is out, you're firing in a kid in Jonny Russell who I thought was brilliant. We have to get the boys up, get the injuries settled and see where we are for a tough game on Tuesday."

Something that could make transfer business tough in the coming weeks is financial demands with former Northern Ireland international Feeney saying the amount of money being paid in the Irish League nowadays is “crazy”.

The Glens received fees for Conor McMenamin and Terry Devlin after the pair made summer moves to St Mirren and Portsmouth respectively while they’ve strengthened by adding Daire O’Connor, Fuad Sule, Josh Kelly, Cammy Palmer and the returning McClean.

Feeney has his eyes on prospective players but it’s now about getting them over the line as he targets a Premiership title bid this season.

"There's one I think we need to bring in but we might have to look at more with the injuries we've got,” he added. “It's crazy the money over here.

"Straight away players are saying they want £60,000 or £70,000 and that's why I think you have to look in Scotland and with my contacts in England for what we're looking for.

"You have to because you'll get players cheaper over there than you will here. I find it crazy the money over here but that's part and parcel of football.”

Feeney also has to appoint a new first team coach after Tim McCann left the role last Monday.

The former Glens defender, who served under Mick McDermott, Rodney McAree and in Feeney’s first game in charge against Glenavon, says he was disappointed with the decision but accepted it.

"I have been fortunate enough to have enjoyed a long and successful career in football, and I can say hand on heart that my fondest memories have been and always will be about The Oval,” McCann said in a statement on Glentoran’s website. “Warren came in over the summer and I was delighted to work with him as he settled into the new job and a new challenge.

"When new managers come in, it is natural that there will be changes as they bring their own philosophy, style and even personnel to the job, that's understandable and it is part and parcel of the game.

"Of course I was disappointed when Warren told me my time had come to an end, but I have accepted his decision and I wish him and the team well going forward.