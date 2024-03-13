Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Northern Ireland international has been relieved of his duties with the Glens currently 24 points behind Irish Premiership leaders Larne.

Feeney's last game in charge was a 3-0 home defeat to Loughgall, with many supporters' clubs issuing statements calling for a change of management.

The former Linfield boss released his own statement on Monday night urging everyone associated with the club to rally together in a bid to turn around their fortunes on the pitch and finish the season strongly.

Warren Feeney is set to leave his role as manager of Glentoran

Revealing that he was already working on new summer signings, Feeney said it was an “exciting time” to be a part of The Oval outfit.

However, Saturday’s 3-0 loss at home against Loughgall was the final straw as Feeney’s shortlived tenure at the Glens helm came to an end.

Speaking after that game, he accused his team of lacking fight and desire.

“It was unacceptable, we got what we deserved,” Feeney said. “It wasn’t good enough.

"I can take defeat, but it was the manner of the defeat; we had no energy, no desire and no fight.

“At clubs like this, you’ve got to be honest and in there (the dressing room), not one of us was honest, including myself.

“There are players out there who shouldn’t be playing, but I don’t have the squad to replace them because I have a lot of injuries. Some of them are in a comfort zone, they know they start every week.”

He added: “The mentality at this club has to change – that's why it’s been static over the past number of years in terms of trophy success.”

Glentoran still have two chances of securing European football next season – either through the Irish Cup or the end-of-season play-offs – but Oval chiefs have decided Feeney is not the man to take the club forward.

The News Letter understands that former Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin has already been sounded out over the possibility of taking the reins.