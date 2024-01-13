​Glentoran manager Warren Feeney has stressed the importance of patience in the transfer market as The Oval outfit look to get deals over the line for their January targets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Glens made a first signing of the window on Friday by bringing in former Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay on loan from Derby County until the end of this season.

Their top-six rivals have strengthened in the past week as leaders Linfield signed Ethan McGee, Cliftonville added ex-Celtic youngster Ben Wylie ahead of a potential title charge and Crusaders acquired striker Stewart Nixon from Carrick Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feeney’s men host a Coleraine side this afternoon that have also done significant early business by bringing Jack Scott, Jamie McGonigle and Rory Brown to the Showgrounds as Oran Kearney’s side look to turn their fortunes around after winning just one of nine previous league outings.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

There was an outgoing in east Belfast this week as midfielder Sean Murray joined League of Ireland outfit Cork City on loan and Feeney insists he’s determined to add numbers.

"We have our targets this month and we’re speaking to a few of them, but it’s important to be patient in any transfer window,” he said on the club’s website. “We know clubs will sometimes hold on to as late as they can so we need to keep working on that front.

"I want to wish Sean all the best.

"Coleraine have already sent out a message with a few strong signings in the first week of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ve had a few poor results over the past month or so but we know from our two matches earlier this season that they are a strong team.

"I have a great respect for Oran as a person and for the job he’s been doing at Coleraine for so long.

"We know they’ll be competitive but we’re on a decent run of form so we’re well up for this one.”

There’s good news on the injury front for Feeney with midfielder Cammy Palmer expected to return soon after missing the last four league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad