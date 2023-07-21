The Glens crashed out in the most dramatic of circumstances as each of the first 27 spot-kicks in their historic penalty shootout found the target but an unlucky Leon Boyd had his second saved by goalkeeper David Cassar, giving the Maltese outfit a 14-13 victory after the tie had finished 3-3 on aggregate.

In what was a total thriller, Bobby Burns missed a first-half penalty before Lucas Macula tapped home from close range to give Gzira a lead against the run of play.

James Singleton thought he’d brought the tie level once again in the 94th minute only for his header to be ruled out for offside following a discussion between the Norwegian officials but, just as all hope seemed lost, Burns popped up in the 103rd minute to hand Warren Feeney’s side an extra-time lifeline.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney during their Europa Conference League qualifier at The Oval in Belfast. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

They ultimately couldn’t get over the line in a game they dominated – Glentoran finished with 62% possession and 23 attempts on goal, 17 more than their opponents – and Feeney was left to rue what could have been.

"Emotions are high because looking at it over the two legs I think we were the better team, but you can't miss chances like we did in any game of football, never mind in Europe, and it certainly came back to hurt us,” he said. “We knew we needed to change it around a bit and be aggressive.

"Everything was going to plan but goals at the right time change games. We didn't get it and then it gives them that little bit of belief.

"Even then we were still comfortable and weren't hurt. We got done by not tracking a runner and they get in.

"I think they had one shot and they scored.

"The nitty-gritty is the league and we know that.

"We have to dust the boys down and focus now on bringing success back to this club."

Feeney wasn’t afraid to put his trust in the youngsters on the biggest stage with 17-year-old Rhys Walsh, who hit the crossbar in extra-time, introduced off the bench along with fellow teenager Boyd.

"I always do because you have to have a pathway for kids,” he added. "If they are good enough then they are old enough and they bring a bit of energy, they fitted into the game well, were comfortable and they'll learn from it.

"It's a great night for them in front of the fans.

"I thought the atmosphere was special and you can see the way the fans clapped them off the pitch so they appreciated it and we want nights like this."

Singleton’s disallowed equaliser caused confusion with the linesman not originally flagging for offside, but following a lengthy conversation, it was eventually ruled out – which Feeney wasn’t pleased about.

"I'd love to see it again because if the linesman hasn't put his flag up the referee isn't in the position because he had more or less waved it back to the centre circle,” he said. "Then their players run over to the linesman.

"If there's no VAR and he's not in the position to give it then he can't - he has to rely on his linesman.

