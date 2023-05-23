​The loss of an appeal last week over the Irish Football Association decision not to award Warrenpoint a Championship Club Licence due to a situation with the HMRC cast in doubt the future of the Milltown outfit.

The absence of a licence is understood to prevent Warrenpoint from operating across the three tiers of the Irish League – with a drop into a regional structure predicted but the club statement highlighting plans for continued talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, instead of arbitration, Warrenpoint aim over the next few days to “continue the dialogue with our football family in NIFL and our Governing Association partners at the IFA” and officials “remain confident that through this approach, the bright future of Warrenpoint Town Football Club can be agreed”.

Milltown, the home of Warrenpoint Town

That decision has given the green light for Premiership and Championship promotion\relegation play-offs fixtures – with Annagh United replacing Warrenpoint Town and the Northern Ireland Football League confirming dates as follows: PREMIERSHIP – Annagh United v Dungannon Swifts (May 30) and Dungannon Swifts v Annagh United (June 1); CHAMPIONSHIP – Ballymacash Rangers v Knockbreda (May 30) and Knockbreda v Ballymacash Rangers (June 3).

Warrenpoint’s statement included: “Warrenpoint Town Football Club has continued to engage with our legal team over the last four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In parallel with that, we have held meetings with the Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association.

"The licence argument could continue for another four to six weeks by taking it to arbitration and beyond as per the Articles of Association within the IFA.

"However, while considering the wider impact on club football in general across our league and the transfer window, our club’s future, and our south down community, we have agreed to not pursue arbitration.