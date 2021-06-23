Warrenpoint seal ‘high tempo’ signing as Barry Gray adds fourth summer deal

Town boss Barry Gray has confirmed the arrival of Luke Wade-Slater - the former Stevenage and Bohemians midfielder familiar to Irish League fans from his time recently on the books at Larne.

“Luke is a player that I have spoken with several times over the last 18 months, we were very impressed with him this time last year but unfortunately he opted for a full-time contract at Larne,” said Gray on the official Warrenpoint website. “However, this time round we are delighted to have secured his services.

“Luke is a player we feel will slot right in with how we want to play this season, he’s high tempo, pace to burn and loves breaking lines.

Warrenpoint Town boss Barry Gray. Pic by Pacemaker.

“Luke will be a massive addition this season and will no doubt give us great options in our attacking play.”

Wade-Slater told the Warrenpoint website he is “very happy to get this move sorted and over the line” and that he “can’t wait for pre-season to begin and the season to start”.

