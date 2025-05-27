Warrenpoint Town manager Gary Boyle believes former Linfield duo Adam Carroll and Lorcan Forde have a “serious hunger to succeed” after returning to the club from Newry City.

Striker Carroll finished as Warrenpoint’s top scorer in their previous Championship campaign in 2022/23 before joining neighbours Newry after the Milltown outfit were demoted into the Premier Intermediate League.

The 23-year-old made two Premiership appearances during his time at Linfield and also enjoyed a loan spell at Annagh United before returning to Warrenpoint, where he progressed through the academy, in 2022.

Forde also came through the youth ranks at the County Down outfit before joining the Blues and has previously spent time on the books of Dungannon Swifts and Loughgall.

Warrenpoint Town manager Gary Boyle welcomes Lorcan Forde (left) and Adam Carroll back to the club. (Photo by Warrenpoint Town)

The 25-year-old scored six Championship goals last term but couldn’t stop Newry suffering their second consecutive relegation.

Boyle, who managed both players during his time at The Showgrounds, believes the duo can make an impact as Warrenpoint prepare for life back in Northern Ireland’s second-tier.

"I’m absolutely delighted to have secured these two lads and officially welcome them on board,” said Boyle. “They’re players I know and trust, players who have not only played here before but have been successful.

"They bring proven Premiership quality and experience, along with a serious hunger to succeed and a real point to prove.

“At Warrenpoint, we pride ourselves on promoting young local talent, and these two certainly tick all the boxes.

“I’d also like to place on record our thanks to Newry. We understand it wasn’t an easy decision for the players to move on, and we appreciate their professionalism throughout.

“We know these signings will add real quality to the group, and we can’t wait to get started!"

On his return, Carroll said: "I'm delighted to have signed back with the club.

"It's a real family environment, and I really enjoyed my time here a few seasons ago. I'm looking forward to getting back out on the pitch at Milltown in front of the fans and hopefully building on the success from last season!"

Forde added: "I am delighted to be back at Warrenpoint Town.

"It's a club that means so much to me as it’s where I spent years playing youth football before making my senior debut, so returning feels special.

“After some great conversations with Gary, and having enjoyed working with him at Newry, I felt this was the right move for me at this stage.