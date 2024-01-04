Warrenpoint Town confirm new interim manager following Barry Gray's departure to Newry City
Gray left the Milltown club after over four years in charge during a second spell at the helm – he had previously managed Warrenpoint for seven years between 2010-2017 before switching to Cliftonville – for neighbours Newry City, who currently sit bottom of the Premiership table.
He replaced Gary Boyle on Tuesday evening after the 36-year-old had taken over the role from club legend Darren Mullen.
Gill had served on Gray’s backroom staff since 2021 and will now be tasked with guiding Warrenpoint to Championship promotion following their demotion to the third-tier ahead of the 2023/24 campaign after they were denied the appropriate licences by the Irish FA.
They currently sit fourth in the Premier Intermediate League table, but only one point adrift of leaders Limavady United having lost just one of 10 matches to date.
Gill, who has previously managed Dublin City, Athlone Town, Dundalk and Malahide while also serving as assistant at Shamrock Rovers in 2014, will take charge for the first time on Saturday as Warrenpoint travel to Premiership table-toppers Linfield in the Irish Cup fifth round.
"Warrenpoint Town Football Club is delighted to confirm John Gill as first-team manager on an interim basis until the end of the season,” the club posted on social media. “The Management Board would also like to place our thanks and best wishes to Dermot McVeigh, who has decided to step away from his role as coach.”
After Gray’s resignation, Warrenpoint confirmed that achieving promotion remains their “sole objective”.
"The impact of being denied our place in the Premiership Play-off, based on sporting merit, earlier this year has changed the strategic focus of the club and led to a more realistic and time bound approach to building the club back to where we belong,” they said earlier this week. “In a stepped approach, we remain focused on securing promotion from PIL to Championship. This remains our sole objective this season.”