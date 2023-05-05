The Milltown outfit were scheduled to be playing a two-legged play-off with Dungannon Swifts this week for a place in the Premiership after finishing second in the Championship table but instead are in the middle of an appeal process after they were not only denied a promotional licence by the Irish FA but also a licence to play in the second-tier next season.

In a statement released on their website on Friday morning, they made it clear that the decision centered around an unpaid sum to HMRC, which they claim the club had been ‘previously unaware of’ but ‘moved quickly and effectively to settle’ on April 14.

Their appeal is scheduled to be heard on May 10 (Wednesday) with the Northern Ireland Football League confirming that the earliest any play-off can take place is May 30 (first-leg) and June 3 (second-leg).

Milltown, the home of Warrenpoint Town

“As a club we understand that the Licensing Committee have offered discretion to bigger and more established teams in the league, where the facts of the case were similar to our own,” said a Warrenpoint Town spokesperson.

"However, because we are a smaller regional club, it can’t help but feel like we are being treated differently. Our club currently relies on the efforts of our volunteers, and we don’t have the full-time support of employees dedicated to regulatory oversight like some of the bigger clubs will have.

“The IFA’s Domestic Football Licensing Manual outlines a review period that runs from 1st to 15th April.

"This is in essence a period during which potential financial issues that might have an impact on licensing applications can be flagged up and, where possible, addressed.

“Having previously been unaware of it, during the review period the club was made aware of a nominal sum of outstanding monies owed to HMRC.

"Upon becoming aware, the club moved quickly and effectively to settle the liability in full on 14th April which was within the review period.

"We were given a verbal assurances by the Licensing Committee’s Independent Financial Expert that he was satisfied that we had provided him with everything he required – including proof of payment to HMRC to clear all outstanding monies – and he indicated that should be the end of the matter.

“Warrenpoint has worked tirelessly as a club – from top to bottom – to make itself a regional soccer success story and to encourage participation in the game throughout the South Down region across all ages.

"To be on the verge of a possible return to the Irish Premier division is something we see as a fitting reward for our supporters, officials, players and the wider Warrenpoint community.