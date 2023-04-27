Barry Gray’s side have secured second place in the Lough 41 Championship table behind champions Loughgall to set up a crunch clash with the Swifts.

With the wording of the announcement, it appears that the Milltown outfit have also been refused a Championship licence as things stand for the 2023/24 season, which could see them forced into the Premier Intermediate League in what is a huge developing story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The committee was unanimous in its decision to refuse licences to Warrenpoint Town FC,” the Irish FA said on their website. “The club has been advised of the specific reasons for the licence refusals.

Warrenpoint's manager Barry Gray

"Given that the club has a right to appeal, the committee is unable to comment any further at this time.

“All clubs who have been refused a licence have the right of appeal, in line with 3.2.7 of the Club Licensing manual(s) with any such appeals tentatively scheduled for 10 May 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annagh United, who currently sit third going into the final weekend of the season - one point in front of Dundela, received a promotional licence in a ground share agreement with Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

Loughgall have already secured their place in the top-flight for a first time since 2007 but their promotion licence was granted at Mourneview Park, the home of Glenavon.

Despite that, the Villagers posted on social media this afternoon: “While we have nominated Mourneview Park as a groundsharing arrangement we are confident that Lakeview Park will be ready for the start of the season. Many thanks to Glenavon FC for their assistance.”

Ten top-flight clubs have been granted UEFA licences, including new Premiership champions Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As always I want to recognise the work that has gone on behind the scenes at clubs over recent months to ensure licensing applications were successful,” said Licensing Committee chairman Allen McKinstry.

“The record number of licences awarded (59) is testament to the hard work of applicant clubs across the country and continues to support the position that the licensing standards in place continue to be both reasonable and achievable as the process expands across our game in Northern Ireland.

“In particular I want to congratulate NIFL Women’s Premiership clubs who have gone through the licensing process for the first time.

“Whilst not all women’s clubs achieved the required standards to be awarded a licence, this year’s ‘soft implementation’ of the licensing process in the NIFL Women’s Premiership will allow clubs to review learning and identify areas for improvement in advance of the mandatory implementation of licensing for the league as a requirement for participation in the 2024 season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish FA Club Licensing manager Stacey Moffett added: “The positive news regarding the record number of licences awarded is tempered by an emerging concern that a small number of clubs made very significant losses, driven primarily by wage commitments and increases not supported by income levels.