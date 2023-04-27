News you can trust since 1737
Warrenpoint Town release statement after being refused licence by Irish FA

Warrenpoint Town say they have “appointed legal representation on our behalf and fully intend to appeal” the Irish FA’s decision to refuse the club a promotion or Championship licence for the 2023/24 season.

By Johnny Morton
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

The Milltown outfit had secured second spot in the Lough 41 Championship table and were due to take on Dungannon Swifts in a two-leg play-off for a place in the Danske Bank Premiership next week, which the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) confirmed has been “postponed until further notice” while the appeal is processed.

"Warrenpoint Town FC can confirm that we have received notification via email from the Irish Football Association licensing committee today that our application for Promotion License/Championship Club License has been refused,” they said on social media.

"We have appointed legal representation on our behalf and fully intend to appeal the decision by the Irish Football Association.

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry GrayWarrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray
“As a club, we will make no further comments at this stage under the advice of our legal team.

“Further updates will be communicated in due course.”

The Irish FA said in their statement that the appeal was “tentatively scheduled for 10 May 2023”.

"The committee was unanimous in its decision to refuse licences to Warrenpoint Town FC,” the Irish FA said on their website. “The club has been advised of the specific reasons for the licence refusals.

"Given that the club has a right to appeal, the committee is unable to comment any further at this time.

“All clubs who have been refused a licence have the right of appeal, in line with 3.2.7 of the Club Licensing manual(s) with any such appeals tentatively scheduled for 10 May 2023.”

