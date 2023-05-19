“Warrenpoint Town are extremely disappointed that the IFA Licensing Appeals Committee has stood resolute with the IFA Licensing Committee decision issued 27th April which declined our Domestic Club Licence,” they said on their website. “As a club, we feel the wider issues were not properly considered and a narrow restrictive view of the matters were only accepted.

“Our club is the heart of football in South Down. The public support has been immense and we greatly appreciate that. We now have a shortwindow to prepare to take the decision for arbitration.

“The club will be making no further statement as we consult with our Senior Counsel and legal team on the matter.”

Milltown, the home of Warrenpoint Town

The Irish FA Licencing Appeals Committee confirmed that Warrenpoint’s appeal over the refusal of promotion and Championship licences had been rejected on Friday afternoon.

As it stands, the Premiership play-off will now take place between Dungannon Swifts and Annagh United, who finished third in the Championship table - 12 points behind second-placed Warrenpoint.

Annagh secured a promotion licence in a ground sharing agreement with Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

In a document released following the decision, the committee chairman said: "The Licensing Appeal Committee would though like to state that they have taken into account all the mitigating circumstances of Warrenpoint Town Football Club.

"The Licensing Appeal Committee understood the circumstances of how they came to the position they were in.

"At no stage was the Licensing Appeal Committee wanting to penalise Warrenpoint Town Football Club, but the decision was a consequence of not fulfilling the criteria.

"The only issue was that Warrenpoint Town Football Club did not meet the criteria and therefore there was no other decision that could have been made.”

The Licencing Appeals Committee also found that the Licencing Committee, who made the original decision last month, hadn't made an error.

They added: "The Licensing Appeal Committee were of the opinion that no error was made by the Licensing Committee when they came to their decision on the 26th April 2023.

"The Licensing Appeal Committee were satisfied with the decision of the Licensing Committee finding that the Appellants had not complied with the “A” criteria was correct.

"The Licensing Appeal Committee were of the opinion that no other decision could have been made.

"The Rules are clear and meant to be clear that they cannot be interpreted so as to prevent a different interpretation of the Rules being made so that they are clear to all persons involved in the licensing process.

"The Licensing Appeal Committee then reviewed the decision of the Licensing Committee as is their requirement.