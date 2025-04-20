Warrenpoint Town title joy extra special for local boy Gary Boyle as he dedicates promotion to collective club effort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gary Boyle admits a collective effort both on and off the pitch has helped push Warrenpoint Town towards their Championship return after his side secured Premier Intermediate League title glory on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local boy Boyle stepped into the top job at Milltown last March and in his first full season in charge has guided Warrenpoint to third-tier champion status, sealed with a 2-0 weekend home win over Portstewart.

The ‘Point ended last term in 10th, trailing league winners Limavady United by 28 points, but fast forward 12 moths later and they sit seven clear clear at the summit having peaked when the pressure was on, picking up three victories in one week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrenpoint have endured a difficult couple of years after being demoted from the Championship in 2023 following a licencing issue – they were gearing up for a Premiership play-off having finished second that season – but are now back in Northern Ireland’s second-tier.

Warrenpoint Town manager Gary Boyle. (Photo by Warrenpoint Town FC)

"We didn’t really know what to expect coming back last year and the tail-end of last season didn’t go so well,” Boyle told the News Letter’s sister title Newry Reporter. “We knew we had to rejuvenate and go again.

"The beauty about here, and like a lot of clubs, there’s a lot of really good people and we perform for them.

"They have given us the platform to perform and allowed us to flourish. I’m very grateful and I can’t emphasis that enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group of players we have put together has been nothing short of exceptional and I’m standing here, but I certainly don’t lead it, they lead it themselves and anybody can be standing here when you have a group like that all pulling in the same direction to achieve the one common goal.”

As a player, Boyle was part of the Warrenpoint side that earned historic Premiership promotion in 2013 under Barry Gray as they defeated Donegal Celtic on away goals in a play-off after finishing second in Championship One.

He’s now ticked off a first promotion as manager and admits it’s extra special given his family connections to the club.

"Sport doesn’t often lend itself to that romance and those stories, but it’s a happy ending for everybody,” added Boyle. “Being local it adds that bit to it and it’s brilliant to be able to do it here and really enjoy it with the people that matter most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We talked at half-time about enjoying defending and we did that in the second half. I would go as far to say our defensive record has won us the league – we’ve been so solid and that’s a team thing.

"We have been helped by the keeper and back-four, but the team all buys in to get clean sheets and that what has got us over the line.