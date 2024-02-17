Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sports Direct Premiership game at Lakeview Park marked the end of a week of celebrations as Loughgall’s Hilbert Willis turned 100 years old.

The former club chairman and long-serving groundsman was joined on a walk to the centre circle by Crues boss Stephen Baxter, the latter currently the world’s longest-serving manager at one team who recently announced his decision to leave Crusaders after 19 years at the end of this campaign.

A guard of honour was organised before fans, officials and players offered both men a warm round of applause in the middle of the pitch.