WATCH: 100-year-old Hilbert Willis and world record-breaker Stephen Baxter in special Irish League moment
The Sports Direct Premiership game at Lakeview Park marked the end of a week of celebrations as Loughgall’s Hilbert Willis turned 100 years old.
The former club chairman and long-serving groundsman was joined on a walk to the centre circle by Crues boss Stephen Baxter, the latter currently the world’s longest-serving manager at one team who recently announced his decision to leave Crusaders after 19 years at the end of this campaign.
A guard of honour was organised before fans, officials and players offered both men a warm round of applause in the middle of the pitch.
The moment was captured by News Letter sports reporter Johnny Morton ahead of covering the 1-0 win for Crusaders over Loughgall.