Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

Eoghan McCawl made his mark in the closing moments to complete a fightback win for Niall Currie’s Ports from 1-0 down to 2-1 up.

Portadown – relegated last season from the Sports Direct Premiership – were trailing by 1-0 away to promotion rivals Institute, with the hosts having suffered a red card early on.

Daniel Lafferty was sent off for Institute after just six minutes but Mikhail Kennedy scored from the penalty spot just before the break.

Portadown regrouped over the second half and left it level off Aaron Traynor’s finish to set up a thrilling finale.

And McCawl stepped up to drill home as the clock hit the 97th-minute mark and secure Portadown a 2-1 victory.

Now Portadown and Institute sit level on 55 points with Annagh United.

All three clubs trail Championship leaders Dundela’s 62-strong tally and 60 by Bangor, the latter having won on Friday night.

Annagh recorded a 2-0 win over Newington on Saturday afternoon.