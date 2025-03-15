Friday’s Irish League second-tier 1-1 draw split the spoils but will live long in the memory of 21-year-old Evan McEnteggart after the defender found the net from the edge of the box to cap a surging run from deep and salvage a point for Newry City AFC at home to Dundela with his first goal in club colours.

The summer signing burst forward from the right side, skipped over one sliding challenge and angled a left-foot drive home to open his Newry account in style.

Dundela managed to break the deadlock in the opening moments off Andy Hall but Newry recorded a third consecutive unbeaten game to sit two points above bottom-placed Newington in the Championship and seven behind Ballinamallard United having played a game more than both rivals.

It was a finish by McEnteggart which left Newry boss Darren Mullen delighted for a player “constantly at least a seven out of 10”.

“We're saying to the lads if you see space coming from the back...travel,” said Mullen on the official club social media platforms. “Have the confidence to go and somebody else will cover your runs.

“And he kept going.

“It's not a case of you get to a point as a defender and you can't go.

“Terrific run and we were behind the strike...great strike.

“He's been absolutely brilliant for us this year.

“He's been constantly at least a seven out of 10.

“Real good lad and delighted for him...great goal and great performance from him.”

Mullen was full of praise for the progress made by Newry following successive draws with Dundela and Ballinamallard United plus a defeat of Ards across the March league programme.

“I need to be optimistic and positive...if you start thinking like that (two points dropped) you'll be sitting with your head in your hands thinking 'How did we not win that game?'

“It's another good performance, it's another game unbeaten.

“Yes, we should have won the game, we'd more than enough chances.

“But I'd be more disappointed if we weren't creating chances, if we weren't showing that fighting spirit, if we weren't showing that hunger and desire.

“Especially after a nightmare of a start...after a minute going a goal down, you're thinking 'here we go again'.

“We didn't really react well for the next 30 minutes, we didn't really work ourselves into the game.

“There wasn't really a lot of quality in it, a lot of passing...then the last 15 we were excellent and we took that into the second half.

“We played really, really well...on another night you're scoring four or five.

“We spoke about it in there (team changing room)...forget about the chances we missed, take on board the positives out of the game.

“The performance, the fighting spirit and another point gained.”

Mullen added: “I thought we were really dominant, they couldn't handle us for large parts of the game.

“We moved the ball quick, aggressive, created loads of chances.

“Three games unbeaten now and we have to build on it for whatever amount of games we have between now and the end of the season.

“We're playing well, the lads are playing with a wee bit of confidence.

“They realise I suppose the hard work pays off and it does, the fitness even.

“We went through a period there we were just focusing on strength-and-conditioning and you can see lads are fitter, stronger and finishing games really well.

“That's probably why you're disappointed not to win the game.