Stephen Murray’s second-half goal – after Joel Little produced a penalty save to deny Ards – provided Annagh United with the win required to book a place in the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Carrick Rangers.

Annagh will meet top-flight Carrick as Playr-Fit Championship runners-up over two legs next Tuesday and Friday for a third bid to reach the big stage under manager Ciaran McGurgan.

Here’s the story of a day to remember at Tandragee Road:

F-T: Annagh United 1 Ards 0

Annagh United goal hero Stephen Murray enjoying the post-match celebrations after a 1-0 win against Ards at Tandragee Road to secure a spot in the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off over two legs with Carrick Rangers. (Photo by National World)

85: GOAL - Annagh United 1 (Murray) Ards 0

Murray converts at the second time of asking to put Annagh on course for a promotion play-off spot

83: Dipping free-kick from Taylor at distance drops just over the bar

79: Murray hooks an acrobatic effort over the target after Upton’s challenge off a Taylor throw-in drops to the Annagh striker

76: Taylor with a sight of goal from distance but he can only drag his shot

70: Penalty saved by Little to deny Steele after spot-kick awarded against Finnegan for foul on Barr

67: Swan's cross across the danger area arrives at Convie on the right-hand side but his attempt is too high

60: Nixon unmarked at a stretch is unable to convert Arthur's flick off a corner-kick towards the back post

52: Convie with an effort from distance but it lacks the power to test Matthews

46: Simpson with a long-range effort that drifts the wrong side of the upright

H-T: Annagh United 0 Ards 0

32: Another sharp Matthews save with his leg to deny Convie after Finnegan and Swan force the ball forward into the box

23: Roohi heads over after good Ards pressure off a corner-kick

3: Nice run by Connie and his near-post effort from a tight angle is steered out by Matthews’ leg for a corner-kick

ANNAGH UNITED: Joel Little, Nathan Kerr, Kris Calvert, Paul Finnegan, Ryan Swan, Stephen Murray, Harry Evans, Lee Upton, Jack Henderson, James Convie, Eoin Teggart.

Subs: Jason Craughwell, Jack Evans, Craig Taylor, Ruairi McDonald, Aaron Rogers, Scott McCullough, Ryan Moffatt.

ARDS: Marc Matthews, Connor Maxwell, Ryan Arthur, Michael Ruddy, Eamon Scannell, Zach Barr, Ethan Simpson, Aidan Steele, Corai Quinn, Kyle Calderwood, Darius Roohi.

Subs: Alex Moore, David Alfred, Joel Given, Ross Boyd, Ryan Nixon, Mason Bowater, Jay Dalzell.