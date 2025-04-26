WATCH: Annagh United celebrations as Stephen Murray goal sets up play-off shot at Premiership promotion
Annagh will meet top-flight Carrick as Playr-Fit Championship runners-up over two legs next Tuesday and Friday for a third bid to reach the big stage under manager Ciaran McGurgan.
Here’s the story of a day to remember at Tandragee Road:
F-T: Annagh United 1 Ards 0
85: GOAL - Annagh United 1 (Murray) Ards 0
Murray converts at the second time of asking to put Annagh on course for a promotion play-off spot
83: Dipping free-kick from Taylor at distance drops just over the bar
79: Murray hooks an acrobatic effort over the target after Upton’s challenge off a Taylor throw-in drops to the Annagh striker
76: Taylor with a sight of goal from distance but he can only drag his shot
70: Penalty saved by Little to deny Steele after spot-kick awarded against Finnegan for foul on Barr
67: Swan's cross across the danger area arrives at Convie on the right-hand side but his attempt is too high
60: Nixon unmarked at a stretch is unable to convert Arthur's flick off a corner-kick towards the back post
52: Convie with an effort from distance but it lacks the power to test Matthews
46: Simpson with a long-range effort that drifts the wrong side of the upright
H-T: Annagh United 0 Ards 0
32: Another sharp Matthews save with his leg to deny Convie after Finnegan and Swan force the ball forward into the box
23: Roohi heads over after good Ards pressure off a corner-kick
3: Nice run by Connie and his near-post effort from a tight angle is steered out by Matthews’ leg for a corner-kick
ANNAGH UNITED: Joel Little, Nathan Kerr, Kris Calvert, Paul Finnegan, Ryan Swan, Stephen Murray, Harry Evans, Lee Upton, Jack Henderson, James Convie, Eoin Teggart.
Subs: Jason Craughwell, Jack Evans, Craig Taylor, Ruairi McDonald, Aaron Rogers, Scott McCullough, Ryan Moffatt.
ARDS: Marc Matthews, Connor Maxwell, Ryan Arthur, Michael Ruddy, Eamon Scannell, Zach Barr, Ethan Simpson, Aidan Steele, Corai Quinn, Kyle Calderwood, Darius Roohi.
Subs: Alex Moore, David Alfred, Joel Given, Ross Boyd, Ryan Nixon, Mason Bowater, Jay Dalzell.
Referee: Niall Devlin.
