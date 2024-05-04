WATCH: Armagh City's Championship promotion delight in penalty shoot-out win over Dergview

Armagh City secured Playr-Fit Championship football for next season with a penalty shoot-out play-off success over Dergview.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 4th May 2024, 21:59 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 22:07 BST

With the sides level at 1-1 in Armagh from the first leg, Dergview played host on Friday to Shea Campbell’s City for the prize of second-tier football across the promotion/relegation play-off.

Another draw forced the sides into extra-time then penalties – with Armagh home overall by 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Conor Mullen grabbed the second leg’s first goal to hand Armagh control but Dergview levelled after 110 minutes off Padraig Lynch’s penalty kick.

However, Armagh won the shoot-out by 5-4.

DERGVIEW: O’Gara, Parke, Falconer, Cowan, Burns, Fielding, Walsh, McDonagh, Harkin, McDermott, Lynch.

Subs: Doherty, McKeown, McLaughlin, Duffy, Maxwell, Aduaka, Sproule.

ARMAGH CITY: Byrne, Geraghty, Rutkowski, Butler, Clarke, Jordan, Lavery, Oladunjoye, McConnell, McCann, Mullen.

Subs: King, Reilly, Wilson, Mullen, Duffy, Macgregor, Okaidja.

