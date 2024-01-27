WATCH: Bobby Burns' acrobatic 90th-minute celebration in front of Glentoran fans at Crusaders
Burns’ finish made it 2-1 to restore a Glens lead given off David Fisher’s finish before Stewart Nixon left it level for the Crues.
Glentoran’s official social media platforms captured Burns’ acrobatic reaction to scoring the winning goal in the Sports Direct Premiership match.
CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Lowry, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Owens, Winchester, Larmour, Clarke, Nixon, Anderson.
Subs: Williamson, Joshua, Kennedy, Lecky, McAleenan, Boyd, Barr.
GLENTORAN: Webber, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, Marshall, Sule, Clucas, Fisher, McClean, Russell, Junior.
Subs: Donnelly, Kane, McCartan, J Donnelly, O’Connor, Lindsay, McGinn.
Referee: Tim Marshall