WATCH: Bobby Burns' acrobatic 90th-minute celebration in front of Glentoran fans at Crusaders

Bobby Burns grabbed the winning goal for Glentoran against Crusaders at Seaview – and celebrated in style in front of the away fans.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 27th Jan 2024, 19:14 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 19:38 GMT
Glentoran's Bobby Burns celebrates scoring the winning goal on 90 minutes against Crusaders at Seaview. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Glentoran's Bobby Burns celebrates scoring the winning goal on 90 minutes against Crusaders at Seaview. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Burns’ finish made it 2-1 to restore a Glens lead given off David Fisher’s finish before Stewart Nixon left it level for the Crues.

Glentoran’s official social media platforms captured Burns’ acrobatic reaction to scoring the winning goal in the Sports Direct Premiership match.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Lowry, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Owens, Winchester, Larmour, Clarke, Nixon, Anderson.

Subs: Williamson, Joshua, Kennedy, Lecky, McAleenan, Boyd, Barr.

GLENTORAN: Webber, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, Marshall, Sule, Clucas, Fisher, McClean, Russell, Junior.

Subs: Donnelly, Kane, McCartan, J Donnelly, O’Connor, Lindsay, McGinn.

Referee: Tim Marshall

