WATCH: Championship duo swap Irish League for international stage after starring in Cayman Islands' CONCACAF Nations League triumph
Both players arrived at the Championship club this summer – 25-year-old Seymour from Canadian semi-professional outfit Master’s FA and 19-year-old Tugman from Romania’s third-tier CSM Alexandria.
Seymour, who has also previously played for clubs in England, Portugal and Romania, made his Newington debut in their 2-0 league victory over Ballyclare Comrades last month while Tugman has made three appearances, including two starts against Ballyclare and Bangor.
The duo arrived in Northern Ireland as senior internationals and have added to their cap tally during this window with both starting in the win over British Virgin Islands and in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Saint Kitts and Nevis.
Seymour has made 11 appearances for his country and teenager Tugman racked up his third international outing having debuted against Antigua and Barbuda this summer.
After scoring in Wednesday’s win – which also marked the 1000th goal netted in CONCACAF Nations League history – Seymour helped Cayman Islands, who are placed 195th of 210 countries in the FIFA World Rankings, begin their League C campaign with three points as they look to gain promotion into League B.
Newington congratulated the pair, posting on social media on Thursday: “Massive well done to our two players Jacobbi Tugman & Eli Seymour who represented their country Cayman Islands last night with Eli grabbing the winning goal. Well done lads. Up The Ton Internationals.”
Seymour has also founded Athletes Ahead – a consultancy company which aims to gain local Cayman players entry into junior colleges and semi-professional teams abroad – alongside fellow international star Anthony Nelson, who spent time playing in Wales.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.