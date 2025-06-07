WATCH: Crusaders Strikers move top in Women's Premiership after five-goal thriller with Larne
Sophie Gargan, Jessica Rea and substitute Lillie Horner goals helped Crusaders Strikers move into a commanding lead at Seaview over Larne Women.
The visitors cut the gap on 90 minutes off Erin Montgomery against goalkeeper Sophie Glover on her debut.
However, Maureen Quinn capped the scoring to complete Crusaders Strikers’ fine fixture.
Derry City Women secured a second successive victory by beating Lisburn Ladies at The Brandywell with a single-goal success.
Shania McMonagle made her mark past the hour mark with a close-range header beyond Zara Maguire.
As a result, Derry City Women now hold third in the table.
Saturday’s schedule feature Linfield Women, Lisburn Rangers, Glentoran Women and Cliftonville Ladies from the Northern Ireland Football League on show across the Women’s All Island Cup.
Linfield Women and Lisburn Rangers hit Dublin, respectively, to take on Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers for group games.
Glentoran Women visit Limerick with a spot in the last eight already confirmed.
Cliftonville Ladies host Peamount United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.