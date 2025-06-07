Crusaders Strikers now sit top of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership table following home glory by 4-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Gargan, Jessica Rea and substitute Lillie Horner goals helped Crusaders Strikers move into a commanding lead at Seaview over Larne Women.

The visitors cut the gap on 90 minutes off Erin Montgomery against goalkeeper Sophie Glover on her debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Maureen Quinn capped the scoring to complete Crusaders Strikers’ fine fixture.

Derry City Women secured a second successive victory by beating Lisburn Ladies at The Brandywell with a single-goal success.

Shania McMonagle made her mark past the hour mark with a close-range header beyond Zara Maguire.

As a result, Derry City Women now hold third in the table.

Saturday’s schedule feature Linfield Women, Lisburn Rangers, Glentoran Women and Cliftonville Ladies from the Northern Ireland Football League on show across the Women’s All Island Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crusaders Strikers and Larne Women produced a five-goal thriller at Seaview. (Photo by NIFL)

Linfield Women and Lisburn Rangers hit Dublin, respectively, to take on Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers for group games.

Glentoran Women visit Limerick with a spot in the last eight already confirmed.