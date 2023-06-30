WATCH: Dungannon Swifts teen scores sensational long-range goal as striker nets four in 6-0 victory
Dungannon Swifts forward Tomas Galvin has started the 2023/24 season on fire and may have already produced his best finish of the campaign.
The 18-year-old, who scored in Dungannon’s dramatic 4-4 with Premiership champions Larne in their opening fixture, netted four times as the Swifts Reserve side defeated Carrick Rangers Reserves 6-0 at Stangmore Park on Monday evening, including this long-range strike from his own half.
Galvin signed a new deal with the County Tyrone club earlier this summer and also netted in their Premiership defeat to Loughgall last month alongside a goal against Banbridge Rangers in the Reserves 3-1 Bob Radcliffe Cup first round victory.