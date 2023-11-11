Glenavon hit the road to Ballymena holding a three-point lead over the hosts in the clash between ninth and 10th.

WATCH: Fog concerns for Irish League game at Ballymena against Glenavon
Today’s Irish League meeting between Ballymena United and Glenavon proved a talking point this afternoon as fog led to speculation over the game under threat of postponement.
News Letter sports reporter Johnny McNabb captured the scene at The Showgrounds close to kick-off.
Thankfully, conditions had improved over the course of the afternoon to allow the green light as part of the Sports Direct Premiership weekend programme.