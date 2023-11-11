All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

WATCH: Fog concerns for Irish League game at Ballymena against Glenavon

Today’s Irish League meeting between Ballymena United and Glenavon proved a talking point this afternoon as fog led to speculation over the game under threat of postponement.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 11th Nov 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 15:17 GMT
News Letter sports reporter Johnny McNabb captured the scene at The Showgrounds close to kick-off.

Thankfully, conditions had improved over the course of the afternoon to allow the green light as part of the Sports Direct Premiership weekend programme.

Glenavon hit the road to Ballymena holding a three-point lead over the hosts in the clash between ninth and 10th.

