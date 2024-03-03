Craig Farquhar after signing for Crystal Palace. PIC: CPFC

The 20-year-old swapped Inver Park for Selhurst Park in January, following in the footsteps of Northern Ireland youth international Kofi Balmer, and has hit the ground running in London.

Farquhar opened the scoring with a 14th minute header to help the young Eagles side progress to the quarter-finals as he continues his impressive progression having only made a first senior start for David Jeffrey’s Sky Blues last year.