WATCH: Former Ballymena United and Larne defender Craig Farquhar scores first goal for Crystal Palace U21s in Premier League Cup victory over Leicester City
The 20-year-old swapped Inver Park for Selhurst Park in January, following in the footsteps of Northern Ireland youth international Kofi Balmer, and has hit the ground running in London.
Farquhar opened the scoring with a 14th minute header to help the young Eagles side progress to the quarter-finals as he continues his impressive progression having only made a first senior start for David Jeffrey’s Sky Blues last year.
He played 25 times for Larne, who currently sit one point ahead of second-placed Linfield with a game in hand as they look to retain their Premiership title, this season before departing for Palace.